Newcastle United Defeats Arsenal 1-0 in English Premier League Match

Newcastle United scored a second half goal to consign Arsenal to a 1-0 defeat at St. James’ Park in their English Premier League (EPL) match on Saturday evening. Anthony Gordon’s scored the only goal which was awarded after several minutes of VAR check in a feisty encounter. The breakthrough came in the 64th minute when Joelinton’s knockdown was bundled in on the line by Gordon to give Newcastle the lead.

The Magpies saw out the match to claim maximum points and became the first club to prevent Arsenal from scoring this season. Newcastle, following a fifth home win on the bounce in the league, improve to 20 points from 11 matches but remain in sixth position. Elsewhere, Jeremy Doku was the star of the show with a goal and four assists as Manchester City handed Bournemouth a 6-1 drubbing to return to the top of the EPL standings, while Man United required a last-minute Bruno Fernandes goal to return the Red Devils to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Fulham

