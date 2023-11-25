New Requirement for Obtaining Certificate of Occupancy in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has announced that obtaining a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) in Abuja will now require a National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN). Wike, speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday, explained that the new requirement is part of a broader effort to address discrepancies and cloning of C-of-Os.

Both individuals and corporate bodies will be required to provide their respective identification numbers as part of the application process for a C-of-O





