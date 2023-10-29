New NDDC board performing below expectation — N-Delta stakeholders

Stakeholders have urged the Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to sit up in the performance of their duties, stressing the new board was performing at a low ebb.

The interviewees, randomly picked from the region, including within the commission, however, applauded the new board in its inception in the area of clearing backlogs of outstanding payments and sanity in the running of the system.

Mr Justin Ebiowei, who spoke from Bayelsa State on his concerns, said: “Actually, the board gave us hope in their first months. They cleared the backlog of arrears and outstanding payments across the region and that gave me hope of a better performance in the future. headtopics.com

A source in the commission, who spoke from Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, and who pleaded anonymity, said: “I was impressed by the initial performance of the Samuel Ogbuku-led management, especially their disposition to sanitize the system and keep it moving smoothly.

“Our expectations from this board are high and it is my call or advice to them to make sure the expected infrastructural development is made manifest during their stay in office”.

Supreme Court judgement: Nigeria will work under Tinubu – Niger Delta leader, AsonjaA Niger Delta Leader, Chief Idowu Asonja has described the Supreme Court judgment validating the election of President Bola Tinubu as the necessary tonic for the President to turn things around in the country. He declared that 'Nigeria will surely work under President Tinubu. Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

That Abraham’s children may live together in peace, By Wole OlaoyePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕