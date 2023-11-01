New NCRIB President To Partner States On Insurance Growth

According to him, “ It is no longer news that the hallmark of all professions is the continuous acquisition of knowledge and in fact openness to new and evolving knowledge. In this regard, the Insurance Broking profession can definitely not be an exception. This tenure would open channels of training for members both within and outside the country while reinforcing ties with already existing institutions in Nigeria and internationally.

Promising strategic government and institutional relations, he disclosed that his council has recorded phenomenal feats in strategic government relations under the immediate administration that saw doors in government houses, palaces and renowned institutions opened for the NCRIB.

However, since the largest room in life is the room of improvement, this tenure would deliberately open new vistas of qualitative relationship with more government institutions and other relevant institutions in Nigeria and diaspora with a view to registering the brand “Insurance Brokers” in their consciousness as valuable allies within the Insurance industry.

I’m mentoring, he said: “It is the intention of my team to ensure that the Insurance Broking body grows and members are seen to be making evident improvement in their businesses and one of the ways we have decided to achieve that is the deliberate mentoring of the younger generation of Insurance Brokers.

“As it is often said that image is everything, the current leadership team would sustain the corporate visibility initiatives of the Council. In doing this, we shall tweak strategies for identifying, collaborating and communicating with more corporate institutions outside the remit of those that had been contacted in the past.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: President Tinubu appoints 7 new aides, deploys them to Ministry of JusticeA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of new INEC RECsPresident Bola Tinubu appointed the new 10 RECs last Wednesday.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Technology key to insurance industry growth —NAICOMA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Noor Takaful Insurance declares N478m profitA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: NPFL reschedules Doma United, Bendel Insurance fixtureThe organisers of the Nigeria Premier Football League have rescheduled the matchday six fixture involving Doma United and Bendel Insurance. The encounter, billed to take place at the Pantami Stadium on Thursday, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 8, at the same venue.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: LIVE: Atiku Speaks On Supreme Court Verdict Affirming Tinubu As PresidentBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕