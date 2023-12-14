New CEO of Women Trust Fund Calls for Gender Equality in Nigerian Politics

The new CEO of Women Trust Fund (WTF), Brenda Anugwom, emphasizes the need for Nigeria to close the gender gaps in politics through 35 percent Affirmative Action. She believes that the increasing disparity between men and women in politics will pose challenges for women in the future. Brenda is committed to ensuring that women's voices are heard and that they have the opportunity to contribute to the development of Nigerian society.

She aims to have a society where both genders are well represented in decision-making and their perspectives are considered in policy-making and project implementation. Brenda calls for the promotion of better policies that affect women and for policymakers to create gender-inclusive policies





Violence against women in politics rarely reported, says Baobab for Women Human RightsExecutive director of Baobab for Women Human Rights, Bunmi Dipo-Salami, said the violence against women in politics is rarely reported. While stressing that the society needs to understand that women are not second-class citizens, she expressed regret that there are still impediments on the paths of women in politics. The rights group also argued that one of the reasons women are not allowed to be in power is that as leaders they expose the deficiencies of men and men always want to protect themselves. Dipo-Salami disclosed this in Abuja, at the end of a roundtable strategy meeting on women’s political participation, supported by the Swedish International Development Agency through Equality Now and the Solidarity for African Women’s Rights. Nigeria has been recording low participation of women in both elective and appointive positions, which raises growing concern for many Nigerians

