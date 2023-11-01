New CBN Forex Policy Threatens N12trn Poultry Industry

This was the concern expressed by the industry’s key players, the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) yesterday. A statement issued by the director-general of PAN, Onallo Akpa, and the national president, Sunday Ezeobiora, in Abuja, noted that the recent announcement by the CBN has heightened the fears of the farmers and investors in the poultry industry and compounded the already collapsing production in the sector.

Earlier this year, PAN had expressed similar concerns, pointing to the huge negative impact of the naira redesign policy and the high cost of raw materials, especially maize and soybean in a country that has stifled poultry production, leading to the closure of over 30 percent of the farm enterprises and down-sizing of about 50 percent capacities of other poultry farms across the country.

The association furthers lamented that the CBN’s new forex will make Nigeria revert to the pre-year 2000 when it was completely a dumping ground for all sorts of imported poultry products. However, the PAN leadership requested immediate action by the government to maintain the import restriction policy on frozen poultry products and eggs, engage with the association to make available needed raw materials, and request an immediate funding programme to prevent the industry from collapse.READ ALSO: Maize Shortage: Nigeria’s $4.2bn Poultry Sector On Brink Of Collapse

They also called for a clear narrative on the removal of restrictions on forex allocation for poultry products, critical examination of multiple taxation on poultry production enterprises and products, as well as strengthening of synergy and fiscal incentives for strong consultation and collaboration among government agencies and stakeholders.

