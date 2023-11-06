Neveah's Revenue Grows by 445% and Raises N2.04 Billion in Capital

Since incorporation in 2014, Neveah’s revenue has grown by 445 per cent between 2019 and third quarter 2023. Neveah is a commodity trading company essentially dealing in the export of solid minerals and agricultural products. The firm has expanded its offerings from a small commodity trading operation to a full-fledged food and agribusiness, encompassing semi-finished and consumer goods, commodities trading and logistics.The company raised N2.

04 billion via its Series 13 Commercial Paper Issuance to meet working capital requirements. Chief Executive Officer, Neveah Limited, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal, said the objective of the company was to be the foremost export company for solid minerals and agricultural products in Nigeria. “This issuance will assist us in meeting our working capital requirements and further strengthening our capacity to realise our objectives. We extend our appreciation to all the parties involved in making this a success,” Lawal said.Managing Director, Investment Banking, United Capital Plc, Dr. Gbadebo Adenrele, said his firm was excited to have taken on the role of lead arranger in supporting Neveah throughout its successful capital-raising.“We will persist in leveraging our extensive expertise and skills to facilitate Neveah and other small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accessing the capital markets for funding their growth and expansion strategies,” Adenrele said

