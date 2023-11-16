Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 6 Explores Princess Diana's Death

Netflix's acclaimed series 'The Crown' comes to an end with its sixth and final season, focusing on the sensitive subject of Princess Diana's death. The season is being released in two parts, with the first five episodes premiering on Thursday and the final five on December 14. The show, created by Peter Morgan, covers Queen Elizabeth II's reign from her marriage to Philip in 1947 to the introduction of Kate Middleton in the early 2000s.

