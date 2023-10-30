Net foreign exchange inflow falls 54% to $7.29bn in H1’23

Net foreign exchange (FX) inflow into the economy fell sharply by 54 per cent, year-on-year, YoY to $7.29 billion in the first half of the year, H1’23, from $15.86 billion in the corresponding period in 2022.

The sharp decline which mirrors the acute dollar shortage plaguing the FX market, was driven by net FX outflow of $1.69 billion recorded by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in H1’23. Details of the CBN’s Statistical Bulletin for June 2023 showed that FX inflow into the economy fell by 55 per cent, YoY to $17.17 billion in H1’23 from $37.88 billion recorded in H1’22.As a result, net FX inflow fell by 54 per cent, YoY, to $7.29 billion in H1’23 from $15.86 billion in the corresponding period in 2022.Foreign exchange inflow through the autonomous sources also fell 54 per cent to $10 billion in H1’23 from $21.7 billion in H1’22.

FX outflow through the autonomous sources fell by 80 per cent YoY to $1.03 billion in H1’23 from $5.13 billion in H1’22.Consequently, net FX inflow through autonomous sources fell by 45 per cent YoY to $8.97 billion in H1’23 from $16.34 billion in H1’22.Further analysis showed that Foreign exchange inflow through the CBN fell by 56 per cent to $7.17 billion in H1’23 from $16.4 billion in H1’22. headtopics.com

Also, foreign exchange outflow through the apex bank fell by 48 per cent to $8.86 billion in H1’23 from $16.89 billion in H1’22. Consequently, the CBN recorded net foreign exchange outflow of $1.69 billion in H1’23, representing 245 per cent deterioration from the $490 million net foreign exchange outflow it recorded in H1’22.Reflecting the impact of the sharp decline in net foreign exchange inflow, the nation’s external reserves fell by 10 per cent ($3.756 billion) in 10 months to $33.326 billion on Thursday, October 26 from $37.082 on December 31st 2022.

US Friends TV comedy star, Matthew Perry dies at 54An American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit '90s TV sitcom Friends, has died at the age of 54. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, Iconic ‘Friends’ Star, Passes Away at 54The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕