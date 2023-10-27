NESG names Centre after Ernest Shonekan

) has honoured former interim president, the late Ernest Shonekan, by naming its Centre for Legislative Reform and Economic Growth after him.

It aims to achieve this collaboration by utilizing legislative instruments, which are laws and regulations created by the government, as a means to enhance synergy between the two sectors. By leveraging legislative instruments, the centre aims to create an environment that fosters cooperation and coordination between the private and public sectors, leading to improved economic performance and growth.

The initiatives are that the centre will act as a platform for the legislature and the private sector to engage, deliberate, and act on a framework that will improve Nigeria’s business environment through a review of relevant legislations and provisions of the Constitution; to chart pathways to subnational economic growth and to collaborate with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) to provide bespoke training for judicial officers. headtopics.com

The establishment of this institution he noted will serve “as a testament to the acknowledgment of the critical role played by laws and regulations in shaping the economic landscape.” He commended the vision and dedication of all those involved in the establishment of the centre, stressing that he has “no doubt that your efforts will yield positive outcomes for our nation.

“We are fully dedicated to endorsing endeavours that promote economic attractiveness and business environment. With our thorough understanding of the legislative process, we are prepared to offer our assistance in providing valuable insights, analysis, and recommendations to further the goals of The Ernest Shonekan Centre”. headtopics.com

TheNationNews »

