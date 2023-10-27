(NESG), says the government needs to prioritise children’s wellbeing by giving them access to essential social services.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit, Yusuf said multidimensional poverty in Nigeria has contributed to the violations of child rights. He said child rights violations have a negative impact on the development of the country, adding that urgent action is needed to enhance the lives of Nigerian children.Advertisement

“Multidimensional poverty in Nigeria is intrinsically linked to child rights violations, with grave economic repercussions,” he said.“Furthermore, annual per capita growth faces a 0.55% setback stemming from declining school enrolments, while the economic toll of violence against Nigerian children is estimated at approximately USD $6.1 billion.”(UNICEF), Nigeria, said the government’s commitment to protecting children is “heartwarming”. headtopics.com

“Results can be rapidly achieved for children and the nation, if the decision is made today, then 2024, 2025 and 2026 can be 3 years where Nigeria will succeed by achieving gigantic steps for the realization for child rights,” Munduate said.

“The government has established a coordinating mechanism for social welfare, and it is a unique opportunity for having a reference group at the highest level, that can bring different strategic stakeholders around one leading path for children to survive, thrive and develop. headtopics.com

“These concrete results can be measured by a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism, paired with an unwavering accountability framework.”She said during the ministerial roundtable of the summit, the ministers committed to translating all recommendations to improving children’s rights into action.

