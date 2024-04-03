NERC Vice President Explains Increase in Electricity Tariff for Band A Customers

The vice president of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Musiliu Oseni, has explained the reasons behind the increase in electricity tariff for Band A customers. The increase, which was announced by NERC earlier on Wednesday, will see customers pay ₦225 kilowatts per hour, up from the current ₦66. Mr Oseni while explaining this on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

said that the Commission is empowered by its Act to ensure that the licenses operating efficiently are allowed to recover sufficient revenue for the capital invested, for the operational cost as well as having a return for the investment they have made. Oseni further said: “What informed the decision actually apart from the position of the Act is in the sense that if you look at December 2023 there was an improvement to the quality of service to January but from January up to date, there was a dip in generation availability. “What caused that was because there was no review of tarif

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NERC explains category of consumers affected by electricity tariff hikeNERC said the electricity tariff hike would only affect Band A customers.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Electricity tariff hike: NERC reveals customers to be affected by new priceThe Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has said that its new electricity tariff will affect only 15 per cent of its customers. DAILY POST reports that the increase as announced on Thursday means that prices have gone from N68 to N225 per kilowatt hour which takes immediate effect.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

NERC hikes electricity tariffThe Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has fixed N225 Kilowatt per hour for about 15 per electricity customers, who are in a new band A category.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

BREAKING: NERC increases electricity tariff by 240.9%Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Crisis in Eko Electricity Distribution Plc: NERC Provides Firm ClarificationA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

FG Increases Electricity Tariff For Band A CustomersThe Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved an increase in the electricity tariff to ₦225 per kilowatt-hour from ₦68. This is a 300 percent hike and takes effect on April 1, 2024.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »