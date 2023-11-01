NEITI Submits $74.386bn 12-year Subsidy Expenditure Report To Reps

According to him, the Agency also uncovered over $8.3 billion unremitted revenue by some privately owned oil companies and federal government owned Agencies which was not paid into the Federation Account, in deviance to the provisions in the extant financial regulations.
“And we have a breakdown of what was paid each year. We have also got a conversion of what that can possibly translate to.” “In the course of this job, we have incentivised a lot of recoveries for the government because between what is paid and what was recovered, a lot of money in foreign exchange developed wings. Company A will say we paid $1 million and you go to the account of the receiving agency and you find out that either half of that money was not received or more is received more than what was paid because of poor record keeping and carelessness,” he said.
“In that report alone, over $8.3 billion were unremitted funds on the part of some government agencies and companies. Our concern is that, this is at a time when the government is going borrowing. So, we bring this information with incisive and empirical information and data with evidence and table it.
“Every year, under the NEITI framework, we ask the question, how much money do the companies pay to the government. How much of that money does the government receive? Where is the money? What did we use the money for? And in the wisdom of the National Assembly in formulating the law, we said we shouldn’t just say no to the only money the government received or how much the companies paid but we should ask if they pay what they should pay and if the government receives what they should receive.
