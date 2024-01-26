NEITI Faces Challenges in Production of Oil, Gas and Solid Minerals Reports

NEITI said some local challenges, including time of resettlement affected the production of the 2022/2023 oil, gas and solid minerals reports. Executive Secretary, NEITI, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said this at the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) media briefing on Friday in Abuja. He said NEITI focused more on content and that the two separate reports would be presented simultaneously to ensure current and globally acknowledged reliable data.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the international partner sent a delegation to Nigeria to assess NEITI’s post validation plans and how to support the EITI implementation in Nigeria. The international delegation was led by Bady Balde, Deputy Executive Director, Global EITI Secretariat. Mr Orji said some local challenges, including time of resettlement affected the production of the reports, adding that the challenges had been sorted out and by September the reports would be publishe





