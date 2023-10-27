NEDC seeks partnership with Bauchi govt for developmental projects

The Board and Management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) led by the Chairman of the Commission, Major General Paul Tarfa (rtd.), Friday, inspected multi-billion naira projects across Bauchi State.

Accompanied by the Managing Director/CEO of the Commission, Gen. Tarfa along with other members of the board, inspected ongoing and already completed projects by the Commission including 500 housing units and a mega school.

It also inspected the ongoing construction of its annex office along Bauchi-Jos road, medical facility in the Bauchi metropolis and an ultra-modern cattle market in Soro, Ganjuwa local government area among others. headtopics.com

Earlier, at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, the Emir of Bauchi, HRH Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu commended the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) for the developmental projects in the region. The elated Emir, told his visitors that the activities of the NEDC commission towards the general well-being of the populace in the region could not be overemphasised.

“The NEDC has been the stimulus to the development of the Northeast region. In your tremendous improvement to the general well-being of our people, I think that’s what attributed the authority to consider you people to once again steer the affairs of the commission. headtopics.com

“It is obvious and no longer history that the current economic meltdown, compared with the security challenges, has affected the general socio-economic of the general public especially, our region,” he said.

The traditional ruler Adamu further declared support for future developmental programmes by the commission that would bring about development in the Northeast sub-region.

