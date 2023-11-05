NEDC Plans Trauma Center for Boko Haram Victims

The managing director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, announced plans for a trauma center at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri. The center aims to aid in the recovery process and prevent future problems for victims of the Boko Haram conflict. The over decade-long insurgency has traumatized many people in the North East, hindering their ability to live normal lives. The trauma center will improve survival rates and help victims live independently.

The medical director of the hospital, Professor Ibrahim Abdu Wakawa, highlighted the challenges they currently face, including power shortage, water scarcity, staff training, shortage of beds, and inadequate ambulances

