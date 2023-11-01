NEDC lifts victims of Maiduguri market fire with N2b

Alkali said: “Some months ago, the famous Maiduguri Monday Market was ravaged by fire, causing traders to lose their goods and shops. “Today, we are here to assist the traders. The NEDC is providing a grant of N2 billion to support them in restarting their businesses.”

Alkali also highlighted Governor Zulum’s promise to swiftly rebuild the market, which has been fulfilled.He said: “We are here to understand what the state needs from us. We have visited Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, and now Borno, and soon we will extend our support to Adamawa and Taraba states. Borno State has made commendable progress in education, health, and agriculture.

The governor also urged the commission to address the root causes of the Boko Haram insurgency by investing in security, education, health, mechanised agriculture, infrastructure, and roads. He stressed that failure to do so could have severe consequences, not only for the Northeast, but for the entire country.

He said: “Boko Haram and ISWAP have caused extensive destruction, including over 500 classrooms, 800 municipal buildings, 1 million houses, displaced over 3.5 million people, and the suffering of thousands of widows and orphans. They have also destroyed property worth over $6.7 billion, with a significant portion of this damage in Borno State, according to a UN report.”

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: NEDC presents N2 billion cheque for Maiduguri Monday Market fire victimsThe North East Development Commission, NEDC has presented a cheque of N2 billion for onward distribution to over 800,000 traders whose goods and services were destroyed following the February 26, 2023 fire inferno that erupted at the Maiduguri Monday Market, Borno state.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers: Wike demanded 25% of allocations, N2b from palliative moneyA lawyer, activist and Pan-Africanist, Chetam Thierry Nwala has alleged that the political unrest in Rivers State followed unfulfillable demands by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Commission Donates N2bn To Borno Market Fire VictimsNorth East Development Commission (NEDC), has donated the sum of N2 billion to traders of the Maiduguri Monday Market who were affected by the fire incident

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Banning street begging in MaiduguriThe Nation Newspaper Banning street begging in Maiduguri

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: NEDC presents N2 billion cheque for Maiduguri Monday Market fire victimsThe North East Development Commission, NEDC has presented a cheque of N2 billion for onward distribution to over 800,000 traders whose goods and services were destroyed following the February 26, 2023 fire inferno that erupted at the Maiduguri Monday Market, Borno state.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕