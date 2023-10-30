Ndume to Akpabio: You can’t rule your Chief Whip out of order

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Muhammed Ali Ndume, on Sunday, October 29, threw more light on the seeming frosty relations between him and the president of the Senate,

The senator representing Borno South under the All Progressives Congress (APC) emphasized his superior experience in legislative matters compared to Akpabio. Ndume recently walked out of a Senate plenary session after being ruled out of order for citing the wrong standing order to support his points of order.

However, while responding to questions from the host of the programme, on his perceived grouse with Akpabio, Ndume said he cannot destroy the house he helped to build in reference to the role he played towards the emergence of Akpabio as Senate President. headtopics.com

“On that day, he was supposed to invite me and we would talk one-on-one but he took advantage of the gavel.” “If I have to do that, effectively, then I need a vehicle that will enable me to do that. That is the idea of buying the vehicles and over the years, the cost of the vehicles has gone up.”

“I think we lost two senators or so because of the instability of the vehicles. That was why we settled for Land Cruisers. But I don’t know the cost of the vehicles they are buying; that’s supposed to be the responsibility of the management.“But it isn’t also new that. Public Servants, especially in the rank of Ministers and heads of parastatals, often buy vehicles. headtopics.com

“I think the current President should sign an executive bill on unexplained wealth. I have tried several times but you know, there were excuses here and there. “I know of Civil Servants that live in houses that not only their income, their salaries, or their life pension – assuming they would live in this world for 90 years or 100 years- cannot buy.

