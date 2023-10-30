Ndume: I'm more experienced than Akpabio | Tinubu should sign order on unexplained wealth

Ali Ndume, chief whip of the upper legislative chamber, says he is more experienced than Senate President Godswill Akpabio on issues of parliament.He was first elected senator in 2011, while Akpabio was first elected into the senate in 2015.Advertisement

Ndume had tried to draw the attention of the senate president to the rule book on the management of a crisis — but Akpabio was having none of it and ruled him out of order. “My problem is the way he handled the situation and what happened the last time was misunderstood or taken out of context. Don’t forget that I fought here, campaigned for Akpabio. You can’t build a house and destroy it,” Ndume said.

“The main problem is that I’m more experienced than him. When I tried to correct him… you don’t overrule your chief whip.“At that time, he was supposed to invite me then we would talk more one-on-one but he took advantage of the gavel and it was 12:30 pm and I needed to go and pray.” headtopics.com

Ndume said President Bola Tinubu should send a bill to the national assembly on unexplained wealth, but in the interim, he should sign an executive order to curb the malaise. “I think the best way to get this across is when the bill comes from the executive or in the interim, the current president should sign an executive bill on unexplained wealth,” he said, commenting on the rot in the judiciary asNdume said his colleagues are opting for Land Cruiser sport utility vehicles (SUVs) because they want cars that are “stable” and safe.“Over the years, that cost is going up. We had 406 but it did not serve the purpose,” he said.

“In 2007, we went for Prado, that Prado was the least expensive of all jeeps, if you remember that time. I think we lost two senators because of the instability of the vehicle, that was why they went for a Land Cruiser.”He added that the national assembly administration should be in charge of procuring the vehicles — not the lawmakers. headtopics.com

Tinubu Should Sign Executive Order On Unexplained Wealth, Says NdumeBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Akpabio, Kalu Brief Tinubu On IPU Assembly Outcome, Congratulate President On Supreme Court VictoryPresident of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Saturday night, led Read more ⮕

Akpabio, Ben Kalu lead delegation to brief Tinubu on Inter-Parliamentary Union outcomeNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

My Election Into IPU Executive Will Benefit Nigeria, Says AkpabioAkpabio, Kalu Brief Tinubu On IPU Assembly Outcome, Congratulate President On Supreme Court Victory Read more ⮕

NADECO to Tinubu: restructure NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper NADECO to Tinubu: restructure Nigeria Read more ⮕

S’ Court verdict: Tinubu can take Nigeria to dreamland, says PDP senatorThe Nation Newspaper S' Court verdict: Tinubu can take Nigeria to dreamland, says PDP senator Read more ⮕