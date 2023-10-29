NDLEA: Over 2,000kg of illicit drugs seized in Ondo within four days

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted up to 2,197 kilogrammes of illicit drugs in Ondo state within four days.
In a statement on Sunday, Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokesperson, said 1,165.5kg of the illegal drugs were seized in Uso, Owo LGA of Ondo on Wednesday. Babafemi said 691kg of the drugs were also recovered at Ukugu Forest in the Ipele area of the state on Tuesday.
"A suspect, Ifeanyi Abuguja, 32, was arrested with 87 kg of the same substance on Monday, Oct. 23 at Agula Road, Ogbese, in Akure North local government area of the state," the statement reads."At Ogbese Market in the same local government area of Ondo State, 253.5kg of the substance were recovered on Thursday, October 26."
Babafemi added that more than six tons of illegal drugs were recovered in Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Edo and Gombe states in the past weeks. He said two suspects, Ayodele, 19, and Olaitan Ahmed, 23, were arrested with 160gm of Indian hemp at a drug joint in the Inalende area of Ibadan on October 22.According to Babafemi, a follow-up operation at a warehouse in the area led to the recovery of 332 kg of Indian hemp.
He added that operatives of the agency in Lagos recovered a vehicle loaded with 209kg of "loud'' at the Okun Ajah area of the state on October 23. He said an operation in Gombe on Saturday led to the recovery of an abandoned consignment of 401 blocks of Indian hemp which weighed 392kg.
The NDLEA spokesperson said operatives on October 29 stormed the Utese forest in the Ovia north-east LGA of Edo state.