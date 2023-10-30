NDLEA nabs two businessmen for ingesting cocaine, heroin wraps

This was made known by the agency in its weekly media update report signed by it's Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi,…

38-year-old ThankGod Chimamkpa Emenike was arrested at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport on Friday 20th October during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France flight 818 to Paris, another passenger, 41-year-old Agbo Chidike Prince was taken into NDLEA custody on Saturday 21st October while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 950 to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa.After days in custody and a number of excretions, Emenike excreted 72 wraps of heroin weighing 1.

In his statement, Tochukwu claimed he relocated to Oman on 6th May and has been working as hotel attendant in Oman before venturing into drug trafficking. Similar operations by personnel of the anti-narcotics agency also led to arrests and confiscations in Oyo, Edo and Gombe states. headtopics.com

Lagos Command of the Agency intercepted and recovered a vehicle loaded with 209kgs of Loud at Okun Ajah area of the state on Monday 23rd October, while in Gombe an abandoned consignment of 401 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 392kgs and 21,000 capsules of tramadol were on Saturday 28th October at Tumfure area of the state.

Chairman and Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba-Marwa (Retd), urged officers and their compatriots across all formations of the Agency to maintain the offensive action tempo and strive to surpass previous records while maintaining a balance with their drug demand reduction efforts headtopics.com

