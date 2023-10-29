NDLEA Nabs Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen at Abuja airport for ingesting Cocaine, Heroin

**Intercepts Hotel Attendant with 29kgs Drugs Consignment going to Oman at Lagos Airport.Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested two businessmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, with consignments of cocaine and heroin going to Hong Kong and France concealed in their bellies.

NDLEA said, “They were both arrested and detained after their body scan revealed they ingested illicit drugs. In his statement, Chidike claimed he is a businessman dealing in spare parts at the Alaba International market in Ojo area of Lagos.In the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on Wednesday 25th October intercepted a Qatar Airways flight passenger going to Oman, Agbo Celestine Tochukwu with a consignment of 58 parcels of skunk weighing 29.10kgs while undergoing processes to board his flight at the terminal 11 of the airport.

On Wednesday 25th October, a consignment of 691kgs were recovered from Ukugu forest in Ipele the previous day, Tuesday 24th October. In Oyo state, two suspects: Ayo Dele, 19, and Olaitan Ahmed, 23, were arrested with 160 grams of cannabis at a drug joint at Nalende area of Ibadan metropolis on Sunday 22nd October while a follow up operation at their warehouse in the same area led to the recovery of 332kgs of the same substance. headtopics.com

In the early hours of, Sunday 29th October, NDLEA operatives in Edo state stormed the Utese forest in Ovia North East LGA, where they evacuated a total of 2, 931.3 kilograms of cannabis sativa from a warehouse in the forest.

Some of them include: WADA town hall sensitization lecture by Zone E command in collaboration with Kano and Jigawa commands of the Agency for 108 principals of secondary schools in Dutse Emirate; same lecture for students and teachers of Nkpoghoro community secondary school, Afikpo, Ebonyi state. headtopics.com

