NDLEA intercepts N3.2 million counterfeit cash in Lokoja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted a commercial bus conveying N3.2 million in counterfeit cash in Lokoja , Kogi .Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted a commercial bus conveying N3.2 million in counterfeit cash in Lokoja , Kogi .

He said the suspects were arrested at Jabi Park in Abuja in a follow-up operation on Tuesday, April 9, leading to the seizure of the fake naira notes. According to him, 10 sacks of the same psychoactive substance weighing 98kg were seized along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja express way by NDLEA operatives. Babafemi said the suspect was arrested by NDLEA operatives for producing and selling a lethal New Psychoactive Substance, , locally called 'Combine'."As at the time of her arrest, 18 litres of the dangerous substance in used paint drums were recovered from her.

