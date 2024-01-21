NDLEA intercepts large consignments of cocaine and cannabis at Tincan Seaport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Sunday, said its operatives of different special units have intercepted large consignments of cocaine and Colorado, a strong strain of cannabis, concealed in containerized household items and vehicles imported from Durban, South Africa, and Canada at the Tincan Seaport in Lagos.

NDLEA said the development followed coordinated intelligence and months of tracking of the containers by its three special units, adding that the illicit drugs, along with arms, ammunition and sundry military effects were seized during joint examination of the three containers by the Agency’s officers and their counterparts from the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies between Thursday 18th and Friday 19th January 2024. This was made known in a statement issued on Sunday by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA's Director of Media and Advocacy. He said some of the agency’s sniffer dogs were also deployed to help identify locations and bags used in concealing the illicit item





