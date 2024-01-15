NDLEA intercepts large consignment of Canadian Loud in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Sunday, said its operatives have intercepted a large consignment of Canadian Loud, an imported strong synthetic strain of cannabis, packaged in 324 bags with a gross weight of 111.2 kilograms in Onikan area of Lagos Island. NDLEA said the consignment was being conveyed for distribution in an unregistered Grand Caravan vehicle by a 42-year-old suspect, Taofeek Yusuf.

According to the agency, the arrest of Taofeek and seizure of the imported consignment on Friday followed credible intelligence, which came on the heels of the arrest of another drug trafficking suspect, Godwin ThankGod on 11th January by its operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos. NDLEA, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the Milan, Italy-bound Godwin was intercepted while attempting to board a Royal Air Maroc flight with quantities of codeine-based syrup and rohypnol concealed in his luggag





