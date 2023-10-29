NDLEA arrests two businessmen 'trafficking illicit drugs' to France, Hong Kong at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two businessmen at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja airport for allegedly ingesting cocaine and heroin.

In a statement on Sunday, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, named the suspects as ThankGod Chimamkpa Emenike and Agbo Chidike Prince.Prince was arrested on October 21 while attempting to board an Ethiopian airline to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa.The NDLEA spokesperson said body scans of the suspects revealed that they ingested illicit drugs.

“After days in custody and a number of excretions, Emenike excreted 72 wraps of heroin weighing 1.171 kilograms, while Chidike discharged 49 pellets of cocaine with a total weight of 998.53 grams,” Babafemi said. headtopics.com

“In his statement, Chidike claimed he is a businessman dealing in spare parts at the Alaba International market in Ojo area of Lagos.“He added that he was to be paid N3.5 million which he intended to use to import goods from Hong Kong.”

In another development, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives also arrested one Agbo Celestine Tockukwu with 58 parcels of skunk weighing 29.10kg at the Lagos airport.“In his statement, Tochukwu claimed he relocated to Oman on 6th May and has been working as hotel attendant in Oman before venturing into drug trafficking,” Babafemi said.Also, the NDLEA seized 2,197 kilograms of skunk in four operations in some parts of Ondo state. headtopics.com

This story is published in partnership with Report for the World, a global service program that supports local public interest journalism. Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

NDLEA Nabs Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen at Abuja airport for ingesting Cocaine, HeroinA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen arrested at Abuja airport for ingesting cocaine, heroinThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, says its operatives have arrested two businessmen, ThankGod Chimamkpa Emenike and Agbo Chidike Prince, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, with consignments of cocaine and heroin going to Hong Kong and France concealed in their bellies. Read more ⮕

NDLEA arrests two businessmen at Abuja Airport for ingesting cocaine, heroineThe Nation Newspaper NDLEA arrests two businessmen at Abuja Airport for ingesting cocaine, heroine Read more ⮕

NDLEA to deploy personnel in all LGAs to tackle drug abuse, traffickingNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

NDLEA seizes 6,668 tonnes of illicit substances in two yearsOperatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized at least 6,668 tonnes of illicit substances within two years. A statement issued on Friday by the spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, explained that the agency apprehended over 36,096 suspects and prosecuted over 6,043 within the same period. Read more ⮕

Drug war: NDLEA ‘ll deploy personnel in 774 LGAs in 2024The Nation Newspaper Drug war: NDLEA 'll deploy personnel in 774 LGAs in 2024 – Marwa Read more ⮕