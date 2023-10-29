NDLEA arrests two businessmen 'trafficking illicit drugs' to France, Hong Kong at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two businessmen at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja airport for allegedly ingesting cocaine and heroin.
In a statement on Sunday, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, named the suspects as ThankGod Chimamkpa Emenike and Agbo Chidike Prince.Prince was arrested on October 21 while attempting to board an Ethiopian airline to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa.The NDLEA spokesperson said body scans of the suspects revealed that they ingested illicit drugs.
"After days in custody and a number of excretions, Emenike excreted 72 wraps of heroin weighing 1.171 kilograms, while Chidike discharged 49 pellets of cocaine with a total weight of 998.53 grams," Babafemi said.
“In his statement, Chidike claimed he is a businessman dealing in spare parts at the Alaba International market in Ojo area of Lagos.“He added that he was to be paid N3.5 million which he intended to use to import goods from Hong Kong.”
In another development, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives also arrested one Agbo Celestine Tockukwu with 58 parcels of skunk weighing 29.10kg at the Lagos airport."In his statement, Tochukwu claimed he relocated to Oman on 6th May and has been working as hotel attendant in Oman before venturing into drug trafficking," Babafemi said.Also, the NDLEA seized 2,197 kilograms of skunk in four operations in some parts of Ondo state.
