NDLEA arrests two businessmen at Abuja Airport for ingesting cocaine, heroine

) says it has arrested two businessmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja, with consignments of cocaine and heroin going concealed inside their stomachs.

According to the statement, one of the suspects, 38-year-old ThankGod Chimamkpa Emenike, was arrested at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport on Friday 20th October during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France flight 818 to Paris.

The spokesman of the NDLEA said they were both arrested and detained after their body scan revealed they ingested illicit drugs. The suspect added that he was to be paid N3.5million which he intended to use to import goods from Hong Kong. headtopics.com

“In his statement, Tochukwu claimed he relocated to Oman on 6th May and has been working as hotel attendant in Oman before venturing into drug trafficking.NDLEA arrests 67-year-old, destroys over 11 tonnes of cannabis in Ogun, Edo forests“Meanwhile, a total of 2,197 kilograms of skunk were recovered in four interdiction operations in parts of Ondo state within four days. While 1,165.

“In Oyo state, two suspects: Ayo Dele, 19, and Olaitan Ahmed, 23, were arrested with 160 grams of cannabis at a drug joint at Nalende area of Ibadan metropolis on Sunday 22nd October while a follow up operation at their warehouse in the same area led to the recovery of 332kgs of the same substance. headtopics.com

“In the early hours of today, Sunday 29th October, NDLEA operatives in Edo state stormed the Utese forest in Ovia North East LGA, where they evacuated a total of 2, 931.3 kilograms of cannabis sativa from a warehouse in the forest.

“While commending the officers and men of the NAIA, MMIA, Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Edo and Gombe Commands for the arrests and seizures of the past week, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) urged them and their compatriots across all formations of the Agency to maintain the offensive action tempo and strive to surpass previous records while maintaining a balance with their drug demand reduction efforts. headtopics.com

