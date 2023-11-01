NDDC, Port Harcourt Club collaborate to boost social activities in state capital

Speaking when members of the executive of the club paid him a courtesy call in his office at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Ogbuku said the Commission was open to a sustainable relationship that would bring back the past glory of Port Harcourt city, so that the older generation will be proud that in their time the social life in the Garden City was revived.

The NDDC boss recalled with nostalgia the serene atmosphere created by the older generation, insisting that such beautiful scenery would be revived to keep the old memories alive. According to him, the present generation would not allow social activities in the city to stagnate or retrogress, promising to galvanise progressive residents of the city to pull resources together to build a society that would be stronger and socially active.

Ogbuku used the opportunity to request for the revival of the W.W. White football tournament amongst secondary school students in the state. According to him, “while growing up in the city of Port Harcourt, it was through the football competition that students in secondary schools were brought together in the state to socialize”.

The President of the Port Harcourt Club, Hon. Soberekon Dikibo, while congratulating Chief Ogbuku on his reappointment as the Managing Director of the NDDC, applauded President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for making the right choice and described him as a true Port Harcourt man.

As a mark of honour, the leadership and members of the Port Harcourt Club, conferred on the NDDC Managing Director an Honorary membership of the Club.

