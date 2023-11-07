NDDC Calls for Sustainable Partnerships with Oil Companies

Speaking during a courtesy visit by a delegation from TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Commission’s Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, reaffirmed the importance of sustainable partnerships in driving the development process. “Climate Change is real and the oil companies should help by reducing gas flaring and other forms of pollution. We need to protect our communities by investing more in clean energy sources.
On our part, we are focusing more on solar energy to help in combating climate change.” The NDDC Chief Executive Officer said that the Commission had gone into a mutually beneficial relationship with the Oil Producers Trade Section of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries, OPTS, which incorporates the IOCs, by paying more attention to infrastructural development in their areas of operations. Ogbuku underlined the need for sustainable partnerships that would benefit the people of the Niger Delta region, citing the partnership between the NDDC and the Shell Petroleum Development Corporation in building the Ogbia-Nembe Road in Bayelsa State as an example of a successful collaboration. The Managing Director said that NDDC would like to replicate that model with TotalEnergies, Chevron and other major oil companies, stating that more development would be achieved through partnership
Nigeria Headlines
