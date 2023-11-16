NCRIB Lagos Area Committee Holds Quiz Competition to Raise Insurance Awareness Among Secondary School Students

The maiden edition of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Lagos Area Committee(LAC) quiz competition was meant to raise insurance awareness among secondary school students in Lagos and Nigeria in general. The managing director, Fin Insurance Ltd.

, Bashir Binji, who stated this during the ‘Catch Them Young’ quiz competition sponsored by his insurer, at the NCRIB secretariat in Yaba, Lagos at the weekend, noted that, “this competition is borne out of a desire between Fin Insurance Ltd. and NCRIB so that we can create awareness among young adults, whom we consider the future of our industry, about insurance as a service and also the career opportunities it offers the students.” The competition saw Aje Senior Comprehensive High School, Sabo, Yaba, emerged the winner of the contest among nine participating public senior secondary schools offering insurance in Lagos State. The school defeated two other finalists, namely; Ijaye-Ojokoro Senior High School and Araromi Senior Secondary School, in a fiercely contested competitio

