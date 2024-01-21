NCFront Urges APC to Address Kidnappings and Corruption

The unfolding mega opposition platform, National Consultative Front (NCFront), has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to address the rising spate of kidnappings and corruption under its watch rather than panic over the emergence of a mega opposition party.

NCFront also demanded a genuine probe into the corruption in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, noting that it was callous and reprehensible for persons to steal poverty alleviation fund in a government that has been demanding sacrifices amidst harrowing hardship occasioned by widening scale of multidimensional poverty. The opposition platform, which is driven by Big Tent of Change Champions in Nigeria, stated this in reaction to a recent statement APC through its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, lampooning the moves by some opposition leaders to form a new mega party





