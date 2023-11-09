NCDMB Refutes Media Report on International Oil Companies' Interest in Nigeria

A statement issued on Tuesday by Manager, Corporate Communications of NCDMB, Mr Esueme D Kikile in Yenagoa described the report as inaccurate and “a failure to understand the current context and nuances of the Nigerian oil and gas industry which Engr. Wabote tried to explain in his Goodwill Message”.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria may resort to importing crude oil for refineries, warns NCDMBThe Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, warns that Nigeria might have to import crude oil for its refineries if production numbers are not increased.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria may resort to importing crude oil for refineries, warns NCDMBThe Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, warns that Nigeria may have to import crude oil for its refineries if production is not increased.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Shell’s controversial data raises questions about efforts to control methane emissions in NigeriaNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Petroleum minister hails NCDMB for developing oil and gas hub in BayelsaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Petroleum minister hails NCDMB for developing oil, gas hub in BayelsaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Divestments of oil assets ‘ll boost production, employment-NCDMBThe Nation Newspaper Divestments of oil assets ‘ll boost production, employment-NCDMB

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »