NCDMB boss commissions MG VOWGAS’s new facilities, reiterates benefits of local content

The furnace, the largest in the country, has a volume 600 cubic metres and a working temperature of 1,150 degrees Celsius, which is capable of heating and cooling various materials, ensuring optimal strength, durability and performance.

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Mr Simbi Kesiye Wabote, commissioning MG VOWGAS’ newly installed 200-ton heat treatment furnace and state-of-the-art dish head forming machines in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday

According to him, “For over two decades, they have successfully delivered a range of challenging projects ranging from facility revamping, molecular sieve beads change out, Turn Around Maintenance (TAM), EPCIC of offshore structures, pipeline construction, in-plant piping, fabrication of process packages, warehousing, and maritime services for notable clients in the oil and gas sector.”

On the significance of the success story of MG VOWGAS for the country’s local content drive, Mr Wabote said the attainments of the company “give us the confidence that we can add value locally, create employment opportunities, and build the skill sets necessary to grow our economy.”

Local content, he emphasised, would boost local production of goods and services, minimise importation, and “shore up the value of the naira.” He equally lauded international oil and gas companies and the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas Ltd for supporting local business as well as the implementation of Nigerian Content so far.

