NCC, Moniepoint, support NITRA FINTECH forum

The event, which is slated to hold in Ikeja has the support and partnership of all-in-one payments, banking and operations platform, Moniepoint MFB.
The event, with the theme, “Harnessing Nigeria’s Fintech Potentials: Challenges and Opportunities,” will gather industry stakeholders in the financial technology sector, and the ICT industry as a whole, both from the public and private sectors, will discuss and find ways of accelerating growth in the Fintech sector as a means of achieving audible federal government set targets and policies.
There will also be discussions around policy documents and regulations which will feature panel discussion sessions that will dwell on "Building Infrastructure To Grow Fintech In Nigeria: The Collaborative Point" and "Fintech And The Place Of Regulatory Engagement".
The Chairman of NITRA, Chike Onwuegbuchi said the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digita Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani is expected to deliver the Lead Speech, while the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) are to present Keynotes.
He said: "Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); CEOs of other government and private ICT companies, the Media, including the full membership of NITRA and other stakeholders in the industry, including COOs, CIOs, CFOs, CROs and CCOs, while also join the panel discussions to chart the way for a viable financial technology subsector in Nigeria.
Industry Associations expected at the forum include ALTON, ATCON, NCS, ISPON, ITAN, CPN, NiRA, among others.