NCAA Suspends Licences of Three Private Jet Owners for Regulatory Non-Compliance

has suspended licences of three Permit for Non-Commercial Flight , otherwise known as private jet owners , over alleged failure to comply with regulatory requirements.Najomo said that after issuing a stern warning to the PNCFs in March, the authority deployed its men to monitor activities of private jet owners at airport terminals across the country.

“To further sanitise the general aviation sector, I have directed that a re-evaluation of all holders of PNCF be carried out on or before April 19, to ascertain compliance with regulatory requirements. Najomo said that the riot act was also directed at existing Air Operator Certificate holders who utilised aircraft listed on their PNCF for commercial charter operations.“It must be emphasised that only the aircraft listed in the Operation Specifications of the AOC are authorised to be used in the provision of such charter services.

NCAA Private Jet Owners Licences Suspension Regulatory Compliance

