NBA to Oborevwori: extend quality infrastructural projects delivery to judiciary

Chairman of the branch, Ben Ubioworo Esq., who spoke with reporters after their monthly meeting, said Governor Oborevwori had broken the jinx of poor and substandard performance that had bedevilled the state for decades.

“The desire of His Excellency to revamp our road infrastructure should be extended to the state judiciary facilities.” “The recent award of the contract for the building of flyovers and roads in Warri/Effurun to a reputable construction company, Julius Berger, is an indication that you are poised to deliver quality governance to our people.

Noting that the branch would commend “every sustained good moves of the governor geared towards the delivery of good governance to the people of the state,” he, however, added: “It will also not hesitate to constructively criticise His Excellency in areas where he is perceived not to be faring well.”

