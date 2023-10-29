NBA: Luka Doncic Helps Dallas Mavericks Beat Brooklyn Nets

The Slovenian hit four straight three-point shots in the final quarter while Kyrie Irving scored 17 in his first game against the Nets since being traded from Brooklyn in February.

The Rockets led by seven points after three quarters, but the French teenager levelled the score at 111 with 20 seconds of regular time remaining then added crucial baskets in overtime. Fellow guard De’Aaron Fox scored 39 points for the Kings in their first home game since losing 120-100 to the Warriors in Game 7 of their first-round play-off series last season.

Julius Randle came close to a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the New York Knicks held off the Atlanta Hawks to win 126-120. The Chicago Bulls edged the Toronto Raptors 104-103 in overtime, with Alex Caruso bucketing a three-pointer with two seconds remaining. headtopics.com

Detroit Pistons claimed their first victory under new coach Monty Williams as they triumphed 111-99 against hosts the Charlotte Hornets.

