NB PLC records N402 billion revenue in nine months

The increase in revenue was recorded despite a decline in sales volume caused by the continuing pressure on disposable income and the socio-political challenges in various parts of the country.The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has released the Company’s unaudited financial statement for the third quarter (nine months) ended 31st September 2023, declaring a revenue of N402 billion for the period.

According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, the increase in revenue was recorded despite a decline in sales volume caused by the continuing pressure on disposable income and the socio-political challenges in various parts of the country.

Agbebaku noted that due to the lower sales volume, rising input costs as a result of the high rate of inflation and the devaluation of the naira as well as a one-off restructuring cost, the operating profit declined by 23% from N36 billion in 2022 to N28 billion in the current period. headtopics.com

Further, due to higher interest costs and a huge increase in foreign exchange losses due to the devaluation of the naira, the Company recorded a loss after tax of N57 billion during the period. Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

