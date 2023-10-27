Navy patrol team intercepts boat laden with 300 drums, pumping machines, arrests eight

The Navy said the timely interception by the patrol team prevented disaster associated with illegal handling of inflatable petroleum products by unscrupulous elements., Beecroft, has intercepted a large wooden boat loaded with over 300 drums, pumping machines and other equipment within its Lagos anchorage.

She said the perpetrators were arrested and handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Ms Collins said the timely interception by the patrol team prevented disaster associated with the illegal handling of inflatable petroleum products by unscrupulous elements.

Mr Oguntuga also stated that the arrested persons would be properly interrogated to expose their motives and identities of likely sponsors in the course of the investigation before prosecution.

