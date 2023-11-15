Nationwide Strike in Nigeria Following Assault on NLC President

A nationwide strike has been initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) following the assault on its President, Joe Ajaero, by a group of thugs at Owerri airport. This strike is not in pursuit of workers' welfare but as a response to the attack on their leader. The NLC, being the main trade union in Nigeria, has taken this action to protect its institutional ego and show its strength. The strike is a last resort for the NLC and has caused a shutdown in the country.

