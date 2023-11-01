Nationwide jubilation as Tinubu’s govt pays N35,000 wage award to workers [PHOTOS]

One of them confirmed receiving payment for September only and not for two months as promised by the federal government. “Yes I did receive it. I saw the alert about 15 minutes ago. I think it is for September because the alert indicated September,” the source said.

Another civil servant said ,”Yes, I have seen mine too but we are expecting to see another alert because the President said it would start from September so maybe another one will come which will read October.”

President Tinubu approved N35,000 as a provisional wage award for all treasury-paid federal government workers for six months. This wage award followed the outcome of the meeting between the representatives of the federal government and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to stop the planned nationwide strike by the unions on aimed at protesting subsidy removal.Tinubu’s govt budgets N575.6 billion for arms, anti-terrorism fight

