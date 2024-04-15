National Union of Electricity Employees Consults on Possible Strike

The National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE , has said it is “still consulting” with stakeholders and its members on whether or not to embark on a strike over the recently approved electricity tariff hike .Reports credited to the Acting general secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees , Dominic Igwebike, threatening that its members would begin a nationwide strike, surfaced on Monday.

“The decision to embark on strike was taken because our members will be attacked if they attempt to go out to cut light. Those customers they put on Band A don’t have light, so they are saying they won’t pay. Our lives will be at risk because most of those in the category are still on estimated bills. But we are still consulting on the next step to take,” he said.

According to NUEE, it is not feasible to have 20 hours of electricity supply, hence, the government should reverse the tariff increase.“The recent hike in electricity tariff from N68/kWh to N225/kWh is absurd in a country where most of the masses are grappling with basic survival and an electricity access rate of about 55 per cent. The hike in the electricity tariff is grossly detrimental to Nigeria’s economic diversification, growth, and well-being.

“We just want the citizens to know that this thing is not possible, it is not feasible, you cannot give what you don’t have.

