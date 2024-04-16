National Security Adviser Receives Rescued Students and Staff of Federal University of Gusau

Nuhu Ribadu , national security adviser , has received 22 rescued students and some staff of the Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara .alongside others, the students and the university officials were the last batch to regain their freedom.

“It is making a difference, it is a matter of time and we will see the outcome of the work we are doing,” the NSA said as he received the students in Abuja on Monday.He added that covert operations in the last few months have led to the rescue of over 1,000 victims of verified mass abduction across the country without paying ransom.

“We released people from Zambara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba, Adamawa, and so many other states.“Thousands, but never said a word and we thank God for that, and maybe that is the reason why we are so far very successful.” Adamu Laka, the coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre , said search and rescue operations conducted by security agencies were responsible for the release of the students in three batches.

