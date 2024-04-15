National Electricity Grid Suffers Total System Collapse

The national electricity grid , centrally managed from Osogbo, Osun state, suffered a total system collapse for theAccording to a statement on Monday by Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s spokesperson, the collapse followed a fire incident at the Afam power generating station, which caused a partial disruption to the nation’s grid.

“At 02:41Hrs today, 15th April 2024, a fire erupted at the Afam V 330kV bus bar coupler, leading to the tripping of units at Afam III and Afam VI. This resulted in a sudden generation loss of 25MW and 305MW respectively, destabilizing the grid and causing a partial collapse,” TCN said.“During the incident, the Ibom Power plant was isolated from the grid and was supplying parts of the Port Harcourt Region. This further minimized the effect of the system disturbance.

Furthermore, TCN reaffirmed its commitment to improving the resilience and reliability of the national grid, pledging to continue investing in measures aimed at strengthening the grid infrastructure. Meanwhile, the collapse of the national grid made it impossible for some electricity distribution companies toIn a statement released by Emeka Ezeh, Enugu DisCo’s head, corporate communications, said this resulted in the loss of supply to the company’s interface TCN stations.

“Consequently, we were unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States,” Ezeh said.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Electricity Grid System Collapse Fire Incident Afam Power Generating Station Generation Loss Grid Disruption

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TCN restores national grid -- blames fire incident at Afam Power PlantTCN says it has fully restored the national grid. The national electricity grid, centrally managed from Osogbo, Osun state, suffered a total

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Nationwide blackout as electricity grid collapses againNigeria has been left in darkness as the national electricity grid controlled from Osogbo, Osun State collapsed at about 4:30pm on Thursday.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Increase in Electricity Tariff for Customers under Band A Approved by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory CommissionThe Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has recently approved an increase in the electricity tariff for customers under Band A. Customers under Band A will now enjoy 20-24 hours of electricity supply daily. This increase affects several areas on Lagos Island.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies Calls for Reversal of Electricity HikeThe Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies has demanded that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government reverse the 245% electricity hike imposed by electricity distribution companies. The association criticized the tariff increase as insensitive and unacceptable, stating that the government had not made sufficient improvements in the power sector to justify such a drastic increase.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Approves Sharp Increase in Electricity Tariffs for Band A CustomersThe Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a significant increase in electricity tariffs for customers classified under Band A, affecting some customers of Eko Electricity Distribution Company. The new tariff will be N225 per kilowatt-hour, a significant rise from the previous rate of N66.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

New Electricity Tariff: Full list of Ibadan Electricity ‘Band A’ areasThis is a full list of the 30 areas that fall within the Band A tariff under Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC:

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »