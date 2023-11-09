National Economic Council Recommends Establishment of National Flood Management Council

The National Economic Council (NEC) has recommended the establishment of a National Flood Management Council to ensure effective response to flood disasters in the country. The proposed council would be domiciled in the Office of the Vice President for coordination and mitigation of flood disasters. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State made this known at the end of the 137th NEC meeting.





