National Commission for Persons with Disabilities Sets Specifications for Public Facilities

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has provided specifications for public facilities to accommodate people with disabilities. The commission has implemented access interventions in higher institutions to ensure infrastructure-friendly facilities for PWDs. However, there is still a lack of understanding about different forms of accessibility. The executive secretary of NCPWD highlighted the need for physical, communication, and online/digital accessibility.

He also mentioned the infrastructural redesigning of UNILORIN and Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto to make them accessible for PWDs

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: ‘The Best Time To Dare Is Now’, Momoh Inspires Bowen University GraduandsBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Israeli-Hamas War: University Dons, IMN call for cease-fireUniversity Dons in Kaduna have called for cessation of hostilities between Israel and Palestine and condemned the ongoing Israel- Hamas war which has claimed hundreds of lives in the Middle East.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

THECABLENG: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Tasks National Population Commission with Providing Accurate DataBetta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, has tasked the National Population Commission (NPC) with providing accurate data that will aid the ministry in planning humanitarian interventions across Nigeria.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Rise above personal ambition, uphold national interest — Presidency urges ObiA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: CALDEV To Honour Exceptional Teenagers At National Children Leadership Conference A non-government organisation that teaches and mentors children and young adults on leadership and life values, Children of Africa Leadership and Values

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: – Police pardon actress Descushiel for muddling up National AnthemThe Nigeria Police Force, NPF, said it has pardoned Mercy Isoyip, popular as Descushiel, an actress, rapper, and singer, who muddled up the national anthem at a public function organised by the Force.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »