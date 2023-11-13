National Assembly Complex in Abuja Shut Down by Organised Labour Groups

The National Assembly complex in Abuja has been finally shut down by organised labour groups in protest of the manhandling of the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero. The Guardian observed that the entire gates leading to the National Assembly complex was under lock and key as of 9:00 am today. However, the Presidential villa gate which connects the National Assembly complex remained open for security personnel and other essential workers.

As at the time of filling in this report, the management of the National Assembly is yet to speak on the matte

