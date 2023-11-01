NASS to repeal NBS law for autonomy

Isiaka said, “From the stable of the National Assembly, one of the speakers here today has said you need autonomy, if you want that autonomy, I assure you today, we will look at it and amend it and give it to you.”

His counterpart in the Senate aligned himself and also pledged support for the removal of all factors militating against the smooth operation of the bureau. They spoke at the National Stakeholders’ Workshop on The Production of National Strategy for Development of Statistics (NSDS) Phase III 2023 -2028, which the NBS organised in Abuja.Responding, Minister of National Planning and Budget, Atiku Bagudu represented by the Permanent Secretary, Nebolisa Anakor, said the NBS has always operated with all the freedom it requires.According to him, the bank is going to enhance the Bureau’s bank publication of different kinds of data.

The NBS boss said, “Presently as we speak, NBS is planning to establish Data Innovation Bank, which is going to enhance our publication of data science, data engineering, use of artificial intelligence and machine learning and budgeting. It is also going to help us in new casting for our GDP and CPI.”

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu submit N2.176 trillion supplementary budget, MEET/FSP to NASSThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu submit N2.176 trillion supplementary budget, MEET/FSP to NASS

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Price of rice increases 60%, yam 45% as transport fare spikes — NBSA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Senate, Sani, others advocate NBS’ inclusion into FECA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Tribunal declares Taraba APC’s Useni as rightful winner of NASS election, dismisses PDP, NNPP’ ...The governorship and national assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, has upheld the election of Mark Useni representing Takum/Donga/Ussa Federal Constituency.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: INEC, NASS assure of credible elections in Bayelsa, Imo, KogiThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Assembly have pledged their commitment to ensure credible elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states. This decision was reached during the inaugural meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on electoral matters.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕