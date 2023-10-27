NASS promises speedy response to petitions, public complaints

The House Committee on Public Petitions has assured Nigerians of better days on its plan to respond speedily to public complaints.

Etaba commended PLAC for the initiative, adding that the committee would do justice to Nigerians and make them understand how to resolve their complaints through the House of Representatives public petitions.

Etaba said tha House Committee on Public Petitions was fully funded by the House of Representatives and the speaker was also working so hard to make sure that Nigerians got justice. ” So Nigerians don’t need to be intimidated by any kind, you don’t need to go to the route of the court that will take you 10 to five years to resolve your matter. headtopics.com

“These are some of the problems our committee, using the quasi-judicial role and Public Complaints Commission, were created to address. Nwankwo said that the retreat did not just afford them the opportunity to share with the public, but also to work out a plan on how citizens with complaints, would be addressed.

