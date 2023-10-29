NASENI Empowers 200 Imo Youths On Electrical Installation, Maintenance, Lauds Tinubu

applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s focus on job creation and employment generation in the Renewed Hope Agenda, even as NASENI, at the weekend, empowered 200 Imo State youths in modern Electrical Installations and Maintenance.

Mr Halilu said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government has inspired NASENI to embark on training of 200 young individuals from Imo State who benefited from the five-day comprehensive training in the special vocation of electrical installation and maintenance, which began on Monday and was concluded on Saturday 28th October, 2023.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the NASENI Skill Acquisition Training & Youth Empowerment programme, held at the Rockview Hotel located at Okigwe, Owerri, Imo State, the EVC/CEO said NASENI took the participants through access to capacity enhancement modules in modern electrical installation and maintenance and advanced training tools like multimeter testers and cordless drilling machines, aimed at equipping them with necessary skills and knowledge to undertake electrical... headtopics.com

According to Halilu “in the 21st century, the significance and value of technical and vocational skills cannot be overemphasised, especially in a developing country like ours. The economic opportunities are limitless, for those who realize the value and commit themselves to learning and re-learning”Halilu said further “More so President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government’s focus on job creation and youth development aligns perfectly with the goals of NASENI and the program.

The NASENI boss used the opportunity of the closing ceremony to hand over to 300 vulnerable women in the State the NASENI Save 80 Efficient Cook Stove.

